Namibia diamond trading company appoints new CEO

Today

Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, has appointed Brent Eiseb as the new chief executive with effect from 1 January, according to local news reports citing the company’s board of directors.

Eiseb, who was the senior manager sales and marketing, took over Shihaleni Ellis Ndjaba who retired following 11 years at the helm of NDTC.

“The NDTC board of directors thank Ndjaba for his remarkable contribution to NDTC’s continued success,” NDTC board chairperson Paul Rowley was quoted as saying by the Namibia Economist.

“I wish him a wonderful and restful retirement and equally congratulate Eiseb on his new role and wishing him well as he takes on the leadership of NDTC.”

Eiseb started his career in the diamond industry as a trainee sorter with De Beers 23 years ago.

He later joined the group’s rough diamond division and occupied several positions.

Eiseb also joined the sales team in London as a trainee key account manager after spending 10 years in the rough diamond division.

He returned to Namibia in December 2007 to take up the role of a key account manager and was in April 2010 appointed as the head of sales and marketing.

Eiseb relocated to Gaborone in 2011 to take up the role of vice president sales eastern hemisphere for De Beers global sightholder sales and he was responsible for leading the key accounts management teams for the Indian and the far east markets.

He returned home in May 2016 to take up the role of senior manager sales and marketing at NDTC and was said to be instrumental in the implementation of the new Namibian sorting, valuing, sales and marketing agreement.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished