New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

Stornoway Diamonds’ Production Back on Track in Q4 After Challenging Year

stornoway-logo.pngStornoway Diamonds got its production levels back on track in Q4 2018 after "challenging" year of ramping up their underground operations at the Renard mine in Canada, giving them the confidence to raise their production guidance for 2019. Production, sales and revenue all declined significantly from the miner's 2017 levels, but they recorded a 24% increase in the average price per carat earned despite a market downturn in the second half of 2018, thediamondloupe.com reported.
Annual production from the Renard mine fell 21% to 1.3 million carats from 1.64 million carats, with the number of carats sold falling by 41% to 1 million from 1.7 million. This decline resulted in a 24% decrease in total revenues, to C$140.7 million (US$106m) from C$186 million (US$140 million), while the average price per carat took a welcome turn upward to US$105 per carat from US$85 per carat in 2017, notwithstanding a sub-par performance in Q4 when that figure fell to US$92 per carat, reflecting a challenging rough diamond market over the period. The company attributed the market woes to, "the further weakening Indian Rupee, the lack of available credit available to Indian diamantaires, and the fluctuating seasonal effects caused by important Indian and Jewish holidays in the third and fourth quarters."
Stornoway's fourth-quarter production, however, returned to 2017 levels, as the Canadian miner recovered 485,616 carats compared to 453,646 carats in Q4 2017. Full FY2018 year mine production was 1.32m carats recovered from the processing of 2.33m tonnes of ore at an attributable grade of 57 cpht. Carats recovered and processed were below the low end of the revised guidance. In 2019, Stornoway expects to produce between 1.80 and 2.10 m carats from the processing of 2.40 to 2.55 m tonnes of ore, and expects to sell between 1.80 and 2.10 m carats in 8 tender sales in Antwerp at prices between US$80 and US$105 per carat.

