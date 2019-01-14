Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council to be launched in Mumbai on January 28

Today

A new Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council, an apex body that will bring together all the different segments of the industry within India under a common banner, will be formally launched by the Hon'ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Suresh Prabhu in Mumbai on January 28, 2019, says a report in gjepc.org.

The existing working group was reconstituted as the Ad-hoc National Committee of the new Council, which will function under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. The new body will be in the form of a federation and have trade associations, rather than individuals, as members. Its focus will be on strengthening domestic manufacturing and developing a wider base to grow exports.

The new Ad-hoc National Committee elected Chairman of The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Pramod Kumar Agrawal as Convener, with the heads of the Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC) and the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) as Co-conveners.

GJEPC Chairman Pramod Kumar Agrawal said, “We welcome the government’s decision to form the Domestic Council for the Indian gem & jewellery industry. This will help to organise our unorganised and small scale based domestic jewellery industry and help it to scale new heights. GJEPC is happy to offer all our support and guidance in the formation of the Council.”

“We will make this a body which belongs to all and works to fulfil the aspirations of all small and big associations from all across the country. This is what has been envisaged by the Hon’ble Minister for Commerce & Industries Shri Suresh Prabhu,” Agrawal added.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished