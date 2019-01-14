Exclusive
New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies
After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...
The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...
14 january 2019
At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...
04 january 2019
De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again
De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...
24 december 2018
Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council to be launched in Mumbai on January 28
The existing working group was reconstituted as the Ad-hoc National Committee of the new Council, which will function under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. The new body will be in the form of a federation and have trade associations, rather than individuals, as members. Its focus will be on strengthening domestic manufacturing and developing a wider base to grow exports.
The new Ad-hoc National Committee elected Chairman of The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Pramod Kumar Agrawal as Convener, with the heads of the Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC) and the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) as Co-conveners.
GJEPC Chairman Pramod Kumar Agrawal said, “We welcome the government’s decision to form the Domestic Council for the Indian gem & jewellery industry. This will help to organise our unorganised and small scale based domestic jewellery industry and help it to scale new heights. GJEPC is happy to offer all our support and guidance in the formation of the Council.”
“We will make this a body which belongs to all and works to fulfil the aspirations of all small and big associations from all across the country. This is what has been envisaged by the Hon’ble Minister for Commerce & Industries Shri Suresh Prabhu,” Agrawal added.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished