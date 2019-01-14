Exclusive

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

Lucapa produces 3,089 cts at Mothae as ramp-up phase ‘progresses well’

Today
News

news_02072018_lucapa.pngLucapa Diamond said it produced 3,089 carats between November and December 2018 at its 70 percent-owned Mothae mine in Lesotho.
It processed 78,426 tonnes of kimberlite material from the South East domain during the ramp-up phase and the diamonds recovered included six stones weighing more than 10.8 carats.
These specials included D-colour white diamonds weighing 78 carats and 38 carats. 
“Significantly, these recoveries produced a recovered grade of 3.94 carats per 100 tonnes for the quarter – more than double the resource and forecast grades of 1.92 cpht and 1.83 cpht respectively,” said Lucapa.
“The production of large diamonds has continued post-quarter end, with three specials recovered to date in January 2019 already.”
Meanwhile, Lucapa said diamond production from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial project in Angola was 1% down to 5070 carats in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 5,127 carats produced, a year earlier.
The drop was attributed to the processing of gravels from lower-grade areas.
It said Lulo alluvial mining company SML achieved gross revenues of $6 million from the sale of two parcels of Lulo diamonds during the quarter averaging $1,118 per carat, taking calendar 2018 sales to $26.4 million at $1,313 per carat.
Lucapa also said that it had a cash balance of $8.2 million at the end of December, of which $4.3 million was held at corporate level and $3.9 million at Mothae.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished