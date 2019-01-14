IMDH to auction Namibian marine rough diamonds in Antwerp

The International Mining and Dredging Holdings (IMDH) is set to tender its Namibian marine-mined rough diamonds in Antwerp, according to Bonas-Couzyn NV.Bonas said the first sale would see 47,000 carats of original marine goods of gem quality being placed under the hammer.“This exciting source will be holding regular ROM production tenders with Bonas-Couzyn in Antwerp throughout 2019,” it said.Bonas said viewings for the first sale were scheduled to take place by appointment from 11 to 15 February and the sale would close on Monday 18 February.IMDH’s Namibian subsidiary, Nutam Operations had been contracted by license holder Diamond Fields to undertake mining operations within their ML111 offshore Namibian mining license and to sell the production recovered.