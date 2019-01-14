Exclusive

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

Signet registers drop in its sales during the holiday season

Today
News

signet_logo_news.pngSignet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, has announced its sales results for the holiday season, that ended January 5, 2019.
Total sales of the company dropped by 2,5% to $1,835.4 bn for the 9 week holiday period.
Same store sales went down by 1.3% compared to last year while the company’s online sales went up by 5,6% to $222.3 mn.
Virginia C. Drosos said that during the holidays the sales hadn’t lived up to the company’s expectations and the company intended to take measures to strengthen the company’s position in the market.
‘‘Our holiday season performance fell short of our expectations,’’ she said. ‘‘These holiday results reinforce the need to take even faster action to improve our financial and operational performance.’’
Signet noted that the drop in sales was due to the low demand for the company’s legacy collection, while Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry®, Vera Wang Love® and Neil Lane performed well. 
The firm also reviewed the guidance for the same store sales for the fourth quarter down 1.6% - down 2.5% compared to the previous guidance regarding which the sales should have stayed flat or up 1%.
Signet noted that its revenue in the fourth quarter might go down to $2.14-$2.16 bn from the expected $2.17-2.22 bn.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg




Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished