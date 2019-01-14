Exclusive

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

ALROSA earns $463 mln at international auctions in 2018

alrosa_logo.jpgIn 2018, ALROSA, the largest diamond mining company in the world, held 32 international auctions for special size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamonds, receiving a total revenue of $463 million for the year.
The company traditionally holds auctions in six countries – Russia, Belgium, Israel, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. The largest number of auctions in 2018 was held in Moscow - 11, another 4 were held in Vladivostok. For the first time in many years, the company held two auctions at its sales office in New York, which resumed operations last year. Another six auctions took place in Ramat Gan (Israel), three in Hong Kong (China), four in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and two in Antwerp (Belgium).
ALROSA has planned 37 international auctions for 2019, increasing the number of auctions in Antwerp, New York and Dubai. There will be still 11 auctions in Moscow and 4 in Vladivostok. According to the approved schedule, another 18 auctions will be held in the world’s largest diamond trading centers: four of them – in Antwerp, five – in Dubai, six – in Ramat Gan, three – in Hong Kong. Four auctions are scheduled for this year in New York.
“International auctions are an integral part of our trading activity, since large rough diamonds in accordance with Russian law should be sold only in this way. Large diamonds are usually in good demand in the market, so each of our auctions collect up to 100 participants. In general, we are pleased with the results of 2018, and we found opportunity to increase the number of auctions in 2019 to 37 against the background of stable demand. In 2018, auction activity at our promising Far Eastern site, which today is not inferior to global diamond trading centers, went well. One of the notable events of the past year was the resumption of our sales office in New York, where we held two auctions and, having received positive feedback, decided to increase the number of auctions in the United States this year,” Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Management Board, Director of the United Sales Organization at ALROSA, said.


