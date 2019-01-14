Angola extracted 9.43 mln carats of diamonds worth $1.2 bln in 2018 – report

Today

Angola produced 9.43 million carats worth $1.2 billion in 2018, according to Macauhub citing the state-owned diamond company Endiama.

Company chairperson Ganga Júnior was quoted as saying that industrial production reached 9.22 million carats, which was 8% higher than 8.53 million carats that had been projected for the year.

The semi-industrial and artisanal production accounted for production of 212,540 carats compared with 465,120 carats produced in 2017.

Júnior said that the increase in revenue was due to a new government policy that allowed companies to directly sell up to 60% of their production, ending the sale of diamonds to preferential customers.

He said 8.26 million carats were sold at an average price per carat of $148.65.

Endiama said it was targeting to produce 9.5 million carats of diamonds and accrue revenues of $1.3 billion this year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished