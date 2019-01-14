Exclusive

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

Angola extracted 9.43 mln carats of diamonds worth $1.2 bln in 2018 – report

Today
News

Angola produced 9.43 million carats worth $1.2 billion in 2018, according to Macauhub citing the state-owned diamond company Endiama.
Company chairperson Ganga Júnior was quoted as saying that industrial production reached 9.22 million carats, which was 8% higher than 8.53 million carats that had been projected for the year.
The semi-industrial and artisanal production accounted for production of 212,540 carats compared with 465,120 carats produced in 2017.
Júnior said that the increase in revenue was due to a new government policy that allowed companies to directly sell up to 60% of their production, ending the sale of diamonds to preferential customers.
He said 8.26 million carats were sold at an average price per carat of $148.65.
Endiama said it was targeting to produce 9.5 million carats of diamonds and accrue revenues of $1.3 billion this year.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished