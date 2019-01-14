Debtech to export x-ray diamond recovery tech to Sierra Leone – report

Today

Diamond processing technology specialists De Beers Technologies (DebTech) has engaged Paradigm Project Management to supply its X-ray diamond recovery technology to the Tongo diamond mining project in Sierra Leone, according to news reports.

The Tongo project was currently being developed by the ASX-listed Newfield Resources.

“The appeal of the technology is its efficient diamond recovery with minimum gangue material, even at high feed rates,” Mining Weekly quoted DebTech products manager Gavin Alexander as saying.

“These rates can range from 825 kilograms per hour with material sized between 1 mm and 2 mm, to 4,5 tonnes per hour with material of 16 mm to 32 mm in size.”

He said the system was designed to enhance diamond security and the compact sorting modules can be configured for higher throughput or for a double-pass process as required.

DebTech’s “mature” sorting technology, according to Mining Weekly, was a “dependable” solution for high efficiency recovery of diamonds from a wide variety of kimberlite, marine and alluvial sources, capable of treating a material size range from 1 mm to 32 mm.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished