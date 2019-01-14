Exclusive
The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...
14 january 2019
At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...
04 january 2019
De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again
De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...
24 december 2018
The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"
The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...
17 december 2018
TDC warns entities declaring bankruptcy and restarting business without discharging liabilities
The actions include preventing such companies/entities/individuals from doing business from the premises of any of the trade bodies, which include the Bharat Diamond Bourse Complex, and all locations of the GJEPC and the MDMA. The actions proposed have been formulated under Sections 12 and 13 of the guidelines approved and passed by the TDC and the three bodies which set it up.
Clause 12 reads: “In the event any company/entity/individual has declared bankruptcy as per the market practice and its shareholders, partners, directors, and/or officers start business separately without discharging its liability then TDC shall be entitled to take action against such company/entity/individual as it deems fit including restricting it from carrying on business from the premises of any of the trade body as being part of the TDC.”
Cause 13 reads: “In the event of any company/entity/individual being declared bankrupt as per market practice and continues to carry on trade in the industry pursuant thereto with any other individual or entity or through dummy from the trade and the same is brought to the notice of the TDC, then TDC shall be entitled to initiate action not only against the Company/Entity/Individual declared bankrupt but also the person/company who supports or with whom the business is carried out or is associated with.”
The report adds that the circular is for the information of all members and serves as a warning to those who have declared bankruptcy/insolvency to desist from carrying out any new business without first discharging all their liabilities.
“The Trade Disciplinary Committee was set up two years ago to ensure that ethical and moral standards are maintained within the trade,” explains Sanjay Kothari, Convenor of the TDC. “Over the last six months, we have seen a few companies declaring bankruptcy and going on to conduct business without discharging their liabilities. In such cases, a portion of their dues may be settled, but other claims are left unsettled and trade members suffer losses as a result. What is more, the same persons involved in declaring themselves bankrupt go on to do business again, without paying all their dues. This puts trade members at further risk.”
Kothari adds: “We have asked members not only to desist from dealing with such entities but also to come forward to inform us if they come across such instances or are at the receiving end of such practices. As an industry, it is imperative that we stamp out any malpractices and maintain transparency and the highest ethical standards.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished