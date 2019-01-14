Exclusive

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

CTF’s last quarter growth hit by market uncertainties 

chow_tai_kook_logo.pngChow Tai Fook Jewellery (CTF) has posted a 6 per cent decline in same-store sales growth in Hong Kong and Macau in the last quarter of 2018 amid the uncertain macro environment, reports The Standard.
CTF’s same-store sales growth in the mainland dropped by 7 per cent, while growth in the mainland and Hong Kong and Macau were 6 per cent and 23 per cent respectively in the previous quarter. Besides, the same-store sales volume growth dipped by 11 per cent both in Hong Kong and Macau and in the mainland.
In Hong Kong and Macau, same-store sales of gem-set jewellery declined by 8 per cent, 2.5 per cent down from the previous quarter.
In the mainland market, the company’s same-store sales of gem-set jewellery dropped by 5 per cent, but its respective retail sales value increased by 3 per cent, with a 4.3 per cent quarter-by-quarter decline in average.
According to the report, the same-store sales of gold products in both markets were affected by a decline in volume growth as gold price strengthened. Hong Kong and Macau reported a 6 per cent decline and the mainland saw an 11 per cent drop.
However, CTF’s average selling price of gold products improved in the quarter due to an increase in average weight per gold product sold, with 5.7 per cent increase in Hong Kong and Macau and 10 per cent jump in the mainland.
The sales contribution from mainland tourists improved to 47 per cent as compared to 42 per cent for the same period last year.

