CTF’s last quarter growth hit by market uncertainties 

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished





Chow Tai Fook Jewellery (CTF) has posted a 6 per cent decline in same-store sales growth in Hong Kong and Macau in the last quarter of 2018 amid the uncertain macro environment, reports The Standard.CTF’s same-store sales growth in the mainland dropped by 7 per cent, while growth in the mainland and Hong Kong and Macau were 6 per cent and 23 per cent respectively in the previous quarter. Besides, the same-store sales volume growth dipped by 11 per cent both in Hong Kong and Macau and in the mainland.In Hong Kong and Macau, same-store sales of gem-set jewellery declined by 8 per cent, 2.5 per cent down from the previous quarter.In the mainland market, the company’s same-store sales of gem-set jewellery dropped by 5 per cent, but its respective retail sales value increased by 3 per cent, with a 4.3 per cent quarter-by-quarter decline in average.According to the report, the same-store sales of gold products in both markets were affected by a decline in volume growth as gold price strengthened. Hong Kong and Macau reported a 6 per cent decline and the mainland saw an 11 per cent drop.However, CTF’s average selling price of gold products improved in the quarter due to an increase in average weight per gold product sold, with 5.7 per cent increase in Hong Kong and Macau and 10 per cent jump in the mainland.The sales contribution from mainland tourists improved to 47 per cent as compared to 42 per cent for the same period last year.