Mountain Province Diamonds announced 4Q and FY 2018 production and sale results  

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production and sales results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 and full year 2018 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). The GK Mine ended 2018 with record diamond production of 6.94 million carats at an average grade of 2.17 carats per tonne, 17% higher than the previous year. 11.4 million total tonnes were mined during Q4 2018 bringing the full year 2018 figures to over 41.4 million tonnes or 25% higher than in 2017.In Q4 2018, the Company sold 822,548 carats at an average value of $USD 65 per carat ($CAD 86 per carat) for total proceeds of $USD 53.6 million ($CAD 70.5 million). For the full year 2018, the Company sold 3,252,491 carats at an average value of $USD 74 per carat ($CAD 96 per carat) for total proceeds of $USD 240 million ($CAD 311 million).Stuart Brown, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "From a production perspective 2018 was a good year for Mountain Province Diamonds where we achieved our expected tonnes mined and recovered a record amount of carats. Operationally, the mine has settled down and our expectation is that it will continue to perform at these levels in the future."Reid Mackie, the Company's Vice President of Diamond Marketing, commented: "we had a strong start to 2018 with price increases in most rough diamond categories. Low quality and smaller sized rough diamonds did experience price pressure during H2 2018, but our sales process attracted sufficient demand to achieve the selling of all our production for the year. We expect to see more interest in the first quarter rough sales where the market is traditionally stronger."