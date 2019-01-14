Exclusive

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

Newfield receives 25-year mining licence as it pushes ahead with Tongo project

Today
News

newfield_logo.pngNewfield Resources said its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Sierra Diamonds, has  been granted a 25-year renewable large scale mining  licence  for  the  9.98  km2  area that  hosts  the  Tongo  Dyke -1 kimberlite  resource, in Sierra Leone.
The licence sits adjacent to the 124 km2 Tonguma mining licence, it said.
“The receipt of the … mining licence … is another key step forward as we move towards the proposed commercial development of the Tongo Mining project,” said Newfield chief executive Karl Smithson.
Meanwhile, Newfield said it was working with its technical partners PPM, SRK Consulting and Datamine towards the completion of the front-end engineering design study for the Tongo project.
The outcome of the study would be released in the first quarter of the year.
Newfield said it also exported 1,626 ct of diamonds for valuation.
The parcel contained an unusually high proportion of collection goods, which are diamonds with top colours in the D to G range. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

