Newfield receives 25-year mining licence as it pushes ahead with Tongo project

Newfield Resources said its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Sierra Diamonds, has been granted a 25-year renewable large scale mining licence for the 9.98 km2 area that hosts the Tongo Dyke -1 kimberlite resource, in Sierra Leone.The licence sits adjacent to the 124 km2 Tonguma mining licence, it said.“The receipt of the … mining licence … is another key step forward as we move towards the proposed commercial development of the Tongo Mining project,” said Newfield chief executive Karl Smithson.Meanwhile, Newfield said it was working with its technical partners PPM, SRK Consulting and Datamine towards the completion of the front-end engineering design study for the Tongo project.The outcome of the study would be released in the first quarter of the year.Newfield said it also exported 1,626 ct of diamonds for valuation.The parcel contained an unusually high proportion of collection goods, which are diamonds with top colours in the D to G range.