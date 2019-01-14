Diamond Fields concludes initial mining campaign offshore Namibia

Today

Diamond Fields Resources has completed the initial mining campaign on its ML111 licence area offshore Namibia.

It said a second parcel of diamonds recovered as part of the campaign would be shipped in due course, while final production figures would be announced following government evaluation and verification of production.









Image credit: Diamond Fields







Diamond Fields shipped a 25,151.60 carat parcel of diamonds last year that were recovered from the ML111 licence during the first 25 days of mining, between November 11, 2018 and December 5.

The shipment was undergoing independent valuation and initial sorting in preparation for sale through International Mining and Dredging Holdings.

Diamond Fields and the operators would conduct a review of initial operational and financial performance following the sale of the diamond parcels, which was expected in the first quarter of 2019.

It said a six months' (non-continuous) mining programme on ML111 was expected to recommence later in 2019.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished