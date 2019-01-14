Exclusive

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

Diamond Fields concludes initial mining campaign offshore Namibia

Today
News

Diamond Fields Resources has completed the initial mining campaign on its ML111 licence area offshore Namibia.
It said a second parcel of diamonds recovered as part of the campaign would be shipped in due course, while final production figures would be announced following government evaluation and verification of production.  

news_ml111.png
                           Image credit: Diamond Fields


Diamond Fields shipped a 25,151.60 carat parcel of diamonds last year that were recovered from the ML111 licence during the first 25 days of mining, between November 11, 2018 and December 5. 
The shipment was undergoing independent valuation and initial sorting in preparation for sale through International Mining and Dredging Holdings.
Diamond Fields and the operators would conduct a review of initial operational and financial performance following the sale of the diamond parcels, which was expected in the first quarter of 2019. 
It said a six months' (non-continuous) mining programme on ML111 was expected to recommence later in 2019. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


