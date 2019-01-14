Exclusive

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

India’s polished diamond exports declined by 17.51% in December 

gjepc_logo_news.pngExports of cut and polished diamonds during December 2018 stood at $1.31 bn recording a decline of 17.51% as compared to the $1.59 bn exported in December 2017, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India.
Rough imports too decreased during December to $1.74 bn as compared to $2.18 bn imported during December 2017. In volume terms, also rough imports fell from 20.76 mn carats during December 2017 to 19.29 mn carats in December 2018.
Imports of cut and polished diamonds were down to $111.57 mn in December 2018 from $218.81 mn in the same month a year earlier.
Polished diamond exports during April-December 2018 indicated an increase of 3.91% to $17.86 bn as against the $17.19 bn exported over the same months last year, while imports of polished diamonds fell by 40.65% to $ 1.04 bn as compared to $1.75 bn for the same period last year.
During the April-December 2018, import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 14.34% to $12.07 bn from $14.09 bn a year earlier. In volume terms, too, imports fell by 10.56% from 141.2 mn cts in April-December 2017 to 126.3 mn cts in the same period during April-December 2018.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

