India’s polished diamond exports declined by 17.51% in December 

Exports of cut and polished diamonds during December 2018 stood at $1.31 bn recording a decline of 17.51% as compared to the $1.59 bn exported in December 2017, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India.Rough imports too decreased during December to $1.74 bn as compared to $2.18 bn imported during December 2017. In volume terms, also rough imports fell from 20.76 mn carats during December 2017 to 19.29 mn carats in December 2018.Imports of cut and polished diamonds were down to $111.57 mn in December 2018 from $218.81 mn in the same month a year earlier.Polished diamond exports during April-December 2018 indicated an increase of 3.91% to $17.86 bn as against the $17.19 bn exported over the same months last year, while imports of polished diamonds fell by 40.65% to $ 1.04 bn as compared to $1.75 bn for the same period last year.During the April-December 2018, import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 14.34% to $12.07 bn from $14.09 bn a year earlier. In volume terms, too, imports fell by 10.56% from 141.2 mn cts in April-December 2017 to 126.3 mn cts in the same period during April-December 2018.