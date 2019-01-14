Exclusive

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

ZCDC eyes 4.1 mln carats this year – report

zcdc_logo.pngZimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) is planning to lift its output to 4.1 million carats of diamonds this year from 2.8 million carats last year, according to the state-controlled Chronicle newspaper.
The company surpassed its production target of 2.4 million carats last year despite challenges that affected the mining sector in the last quarter of 2018, which included fuel shortages and limited foreign currency.
ZCDC chief executive Morris Mpofu was quoted as saying the company’s shift from alluvial to conglomerate-based mining on the back of investments in new machinery had seen projections for output this year being reviewed to 4.1 million carats.
“There is that need to review the growth prospects of the sector to unlock more value in the exploration and beneficiation process so we anticipate a rise in overall output and this year we anticipate growth up to 4.1 million carats,” he said.
ZCDC was planning to spend $20 million on a state-of-the-art diamond value management centre to boost capacity in cleaning, sorting, valuation, sales and security.
It had also started possible partnerships with other international diamond companies that had well-developed value management technologies.
The diamond company raked in $49 million from diamond tenders held in the last quarter of 2018.
ZCDC was also planning to conduct 10 diamond tenders this year.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


