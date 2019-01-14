ZCDC eyes 4.1 mln carats this year – report

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) is planning to lift its output to 4.1 million carats of diamonds this year from 2.8 million carats last year, according to the state-controlled Chronicle newspaper.The company surpassed its production target of 2.4 million carats last year despite challenges that affected the mining sector in the last quarter of 2018, which included fuel shortages and limited foreign currency.ZCDC chief executive Morris Mpofu was quoted as saying the company’s shift from alluvial to conglomerate-based mining on the back of investments in new machinery had seen projections for output this year being reviewed to 4.1 million carats.“There is that need to review the growth prospects of the sector to unlock more value in the exploration and beneficiation process so we anticipate a rise in overall output and this year we anticipate growth up to 4.1 million carats,” he said.ZCDC was planning to spend $20 million on a state-of-the-art diamond value management centre to boost capacity in cleaning, sorting, valuation, sales and security.It had also started possible partnerships with other international diamond companies that had well-developed value management technologies.The diamond company raked in $49 million from diamond tenders held in the last quarter of 2018.ZCDC was also planning to conduct 10 diamond tenders this year.