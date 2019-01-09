Lucapa’s Lulo diamonds set for historic sale in Angola

Today

Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) is set for a historic international competitive bid process for the sale of diamonds from the Lulo mine in Angola, according to Lucapa Diamond, which has a 40 percent stake in the mine.

The sale would be organised in Luanda by SODIAM, the state-owned company responsible for the trading of diamonds in Angola.

Seven exceptional Lulo diamonds would be offered individually, including a 46 carat pink and six top-colour Type IIa white gems ranging from 114 carats to 43 carats.

“Thanks to the positive marketing reforms introduced by Angolan president Lourenco and his government, the competitive event scheduled to close on 31 January will mark a significant milestone for both the Lulo mine and Angola’s diamond mining sector,” said Lucapa chief executive Stephen Wetherall.

“Lulo diamonds have already established a reputation as being among the highest quality gems in the world. Together with our Angolan partners, Lucapa is delighted that SML will now start showcasing these exceptional diamonds to the strong interest shown by the world’s leading diamantaires.”

Angolan mineral resources minister Diamantino Azevedo said the sale marked the turning point in the trading of diamonds in the southern African country, reflecting greater flexibility and transparency.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished