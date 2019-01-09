De Beers’ Forevermark boosts sales – report

Exclusive

Today
forevermark_logo.pngDe Beers said sales of Forevermark jewellery jumped 8 percent last year, which was almost double the 4.4% increase for the entire jewellery industry. 
Group chief executive Bruce Cleaver was quoted by Rapaport as saying in a speech to stockists in New York early this month that Forevermark also recorded a successful marketing campaign for its Tribute collection. 
He said the campaign reached 80% of the affluent consumers it was targeting and over 50% of jewellers that carry Forevermark reported that consumers came into their stores during the holiday season asking for the brand. 
Meanwhile, Cleaver said Forevermark would also adjust its marketing, as consumers were becoming more pragmatic in their approach to marriage as fewer people were buying into the idea of “forever” as a romantic notion.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


