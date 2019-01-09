Diamond industry veteran to launch synthetic diamond venture

Today

Patrick Evans, former Dominion chief, who believes that natural reserves will run dry by the middle of the century, is set to launch a synthetic diamond venture, according to the Financial Times.Evans, who quit from Canada’s Dominion Diamond in December will select a location in the US with access to cheap solar power to produce lab-grown diamonds. This development follows De Beers which began selling lab-grown diamond jewellery in September 2018.But unlike De Beers, which is into fashion jewellery, Patrick Evan’s company would sell gem-quality diamonds larger than one carat for the engagement market, thus hoping to achieve pricing at a discount of only 15 to 20 per cent off the cost of natural diamonds, the Financial Times says.In connected news, last December, Russia’s New Diamond Technology based in St. Petersburg made a breakthrough in diamond growing having produced a single-crystal diamond type Ib weighing 103.50 carats by way of the HPHT method. Yesterday, the company said they had manufactured a polished diamond weighing 20.22 carats from a lab-grown rough diamond weighing 55.94 carats.Andrey Zharkov, former President of ALROSA established and headed the Ultra C Company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. Talking with Rough&Polished in a recent interview, he said that the distinction between natural and lab-grown diamonds is being erased and some part of the demand for natural diamonds will be cannibalized by lab-grown diamonds, especially in small-size categories.