Exclusive
The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...
Yesterday
At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...
04 january 2019
De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again
De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...
24 december 2018
The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"
The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...
17 december 2018
Diamond industry veteran to launch synthetic diamond venture
Evans, who quit from Canada’s Dominion Diamond in December will select a location in the US with access to cheap solar power to produce lab-grown diamonds. This development follows De Beers which began selling lab-grown diamond jewellery in September 2018.
But unlike De Beers, which is into fashion jewellery, Patrick Evan’s company would sell gem-quality diamonds larger than one carat for the engagement market, thus hoping to achieve pricing at a discount of only 15 to 20 per cent off the cost of natural diamonds, the Financial Times says.
In connected news, last December, Russia’s New Diamond Technology based in St. Petersburg made a breakthrough in diamond growing having produced a single-crystal diamond type Ib weighing 103.50 carats by way of the HPHT method. Yesterday, the company said they had manufactured a polished diamond weighing 20.22 carats from a lab-grown rough diamond weighing 55.94 carats.
Andrey Zharkov, former President of ALROSA established and headed the Ultra C Company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. Talking with Rough&Polished in a recent interview, he said that the distinction between natural and lab-grown diamonds is being erased and some part of the demand for natural diamonds will be cannibalized by lab-grown diamonds, especially in small-size categories.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished