IDE’s first tender to be held during IDWI 2019 

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) will hold its first tender during the International Diamond Week in Israel (IDWI) from January 27 – 31, 2019 at the IDE’s International Tender Center, says a press note from the Exchange.

The statement adds that since opening the International Tender Center in February 2017, IDE had become a hub for rough and polished tenders held by major international companies, with dozens of tenders held each year and this will be the first time that IDE itself will be holding a tender.

IDE claims that a tender of this type will open up new markets to varied goods offered by Israeli diamond companies. IDWI, which attracts hundreds of buyers from around the world, is an excellent opportunity for these goods to be offered to a large and diverse group of buyers.

The IDE tender was initiated by Zvi Zamir, Chairman of the International Tender Center and IDE's Trade and Rough Diamond Committee to answer the needs of local diamantaires.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished