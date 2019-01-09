ALROSA launches operations in Zimbabwe

Exclusive

alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA, the world leader in diamond production, announced the launching of operations in the Republic of Zimbabwe.
With support of the government of Zimbabwe, the company will develop new mining operations in the country. This was announced today during President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s visit to Moscow.
"Today we see opportunities for a new stage of our partnership.. We are ready to develop new joint projects for diamond exploration and extraction. We also seek to support Zimbabwe in the development of its diamond-mining industry in line with industry’s best practices. We are happy to share with our partners a wealth of experience in the field of mineral exploration and diamond mining, including the industry self-regulation and responsible business ", said ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov.
Negotiations held in 2018 by ALROSA and the leadership of the Republic of Zimbabwe resulted in a decision to start operations in the country and open ALROSA’s subsidiary. This company will implement projects for exploration and mining operations with a view to establish joint diamond and other ore mining enterprises. In this regard, ALROSA (ZIMBABWE) Limited was established on December 6, 2018 in the city of Harare. Within the next month ALROSA’s experts, including geologists and mining engineers will arrive in the country to start the operations.

