17 december 2018

Angola extends fight against illegal diamond mining

Angola has extended an operation, which seeks to combat illegal diamond mining and immigration, to cover seven provinces, according to Angop news agency.
The provinces were Huambo, Huila, Cuanza Sul, Cuanza Norte, Cunene, Benguela and Cabinda.
A spokesperson for the operation António José Bernardo was quoted as saying that the operation would control the Angolan maritime perimeter.
The Angolan government was also said last November to have closed 279 diamond trading stores for not declaring their sales to the concerned state organs.
The authorities also cancelled licences of 122 co-operatives engaged in diamond exploration.
Police seized equipment used in the irregular exploration of diamonds.
They also confiscated just over $1 million, about R1 million and more than 12,000 carats of diamonds.
Over 400,000 illegal immigrants who resided in diamond-rich areas were said to have left the country voluntarily, while 14,636 others were deported.
However, the Human Rights Watch said the immigrants were forcibly deported and urged Angola to suspend the deportation of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as conduct a prompt and impartial investigation into alleged abuses by state security forces.
The United Nations alleged that Angolan security forces and allied ethnic Tshokwe youth shot dead at least six Congolese during Operation Transparency in Lunda North province bordering Congo. 
However, Luanda denied that its security forces committed human rights abuses against migrants during the operation.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

