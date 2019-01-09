Lucara unearths 127 ct white gem diamond at Karowe

Today

Lucara Diamond has recovered a 127 carat ‘top’ white gem diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe diamond mine in Botswana.









Image credit: Lucara Diamond







Company chief executive Eira Thomas said the recovery of the stone shows the remarkable nature of the Karowe orebody, which had consistently delivered large, high value diamonds throughout its history.

“The Karowe diamond mine currently boasts open pit reserves of 2.6 million carats extending out to 2026 and is in the process of completing a feasibility study that could expand mining underground to 2036 and beyond," she said.

A total of 129 diamonds in excess of 100 carats had been recovered since mining began at Karowe in 2012 and 33 were unearthed in 2018 alone.

The tally includes 12 diamonds larger than 300 carats in size, of which five were recovered in 2018, said Lucara.

In addition, the company sold 180 diamonds in excess of $1 million each, while 10 diamonds were sold for more than $10 million each.

Thomas said the company would this year largely focus mining on the high value south lobe, including contributions from the newly refined EMPKS unit which was now understood to be the source of both the historic 1,109 carat Lesedi la Rona and the 813 carat Constellation.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



