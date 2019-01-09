Exclusive

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

10 december 2018

Russian company sets a new world record producing a polished lab-grown diamond weighing 20.22 carats

Today
News
Russia’s New Diamond Technology based in St. Petersburg prepared another world record breaking surprise for the New Year in manufacturing especially large polished diamonds from lab-grown rough produced by the HPHT method. New Diamond Technology’s President Tamazi Khikhinashvili and its CEO Alexander Kolyadin told Rough&Polished that their company had used a diamond crystal type Ib weighing 55.94 carats to manufacture a cushion-cut polished diamond weighing 20.22 carats of Fancy Vivid Orange color and VS2 clarity. The diamond was named "Empress Elizabeth" after Russia’s most beautiful female monarch. 


news_14012019_ndt_1.png
Image credit: New Diamond Technology

The previous record set in 2016 also belonged to New Diamond Technology, which made a cushion-cut white diamond of G color and SI2 clarity weighing 15.32 carats.


news_14012019_ndt_2.png
Image credit: New Diamond Technology

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished