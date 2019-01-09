The head of ALROSA reduces his stake in the company

(TASS) - Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA’s CEO has reduced his stake in the company to 0.0068% from 0.0272%, according to the notification issued by the diamond miner. It is noted that the change occurred on the 11th of January 2019.

ALROSA is the world's largest diamond producer. The company is mining diamonds in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and in the Arkhangelsk Province. In 2017, ALROSA Group produced 39.6 million carats of diamonds. The Group earned $ 4.2 billion from rough sales and $ 96.9 million from polished sales.

The company's shareholders are the Russian Federation represented by the Federal Property Management Agency - 33.02%, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) - 25%, Yakutia’s uluses (municipalities) - 8%. ALROSA’s free float stands at almost 34%.



