BlueRock boosts diamond sales, output

Yesterday
News

BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa, said its diamond sales rose by 71% to 5 805 ct in 2018, compared with the 3,385 ct sold the previous year.
It also produced 5,805 carats in 2018 compared with 3,385 carats recorded in 2017. 

news_11012019_bluerock.png
                    Image credit: BlueRock


Its average grade leaped by 34% to 3.28 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht) from 2.45 cpht in 2017.
BlueRock chief executive Adam Waugh said results from the company’s second kimberlite pipe, KV1, which came on stream last June and from the undiluted levels of their first kimberlite pipe, KV2, had shown a marked increase in grade, which was expect to continue into 2019. 
“Our move to a 365-day operation is expected to start in February and is expected to give us around 40% additional plant availability,” he said.
“This, coupled with a consistently improving grade profile, makes the outlook for 2019 very encouraging. 
“It is hoped that the operational improvements seen over the last two years and further improvements planned will now translate into generating value for shareholders”.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


