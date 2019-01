The ICICI Bank UK Plc reportedly intimated its clients recently that it will be shutting down its branch in Antwerp effective March 29, 2019, according to Press reports.The last working day of the branch will be March 28, 2019, and clients were requested to close their accounts by that date. According to the ICICI Bank, the decision was taken following a strategic review of its business operations in Belgium, and it also confirmed the date of the closure as March 29, 2019.