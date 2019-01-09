Exclusive

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

10 december 2018

Russia doesn’t want synthetics to be passed off as natural diamonds - Russia’s Ministry of Finance

Yesterday
News

Russia’s Vice Minister of Finance Aleksey Moiseev disclosed Russia’s views and intentions regarding synthetic diamonds in his interview with the Praim agency following the Russian Federation becoming Vice Chair of the Kimberley Process (KP) from January 1, 2019 and turning its Chair in 2020.
Answering the question why Russia put forward itself for the post of KP Chair, Moiseev said that Russia is concerned about blending synthetics to natural diamond parcels and intends to take measures to tackle this problem.
‘‘We are for fair and competitive global trading. We want, first of all, nobody to sell synthetics passing it off for natural stones,’’ he said. 
That is why, according to the interview, Russia intends to focus on diamond traceability strategy providing the provenance of diamonds from mine to stores in order to confront illegal diamond trading. 
Moiseev added that major diamond companies show their concern about lab-grown diamond injections in natural diamond markets. According to experts, he said, such blending accounts for about 20% of all polished diamonds traded globally. 
However the Vice Finance Minister also noted that in the end synthetic diamonds will take their place in global market and there is no need to fight against that, on the contrary it is important to try to take up regulatory activities to provide consumers with the guaranty of the product they buy - synthetic stones or natural diamonds. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished