Titan registers strong Q3 for jewellery segment 

Yesterday

India’s Titan Co Ltd has reported a strong same-store sales growth for its jewellery division-Tanishq during the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The Company expects full-year growth in the jewellery business to be around 22%.

According to the company, the Q3 performance reflected its continuing gain in market share. While the expansion of the store network continued as planned, Titan expects to benefit from the rising aspirations of Indian consumers to make purchases from leading brands. The company reports buoyant demand during Diwali, Dusshera during the third quarter.

Tanishq has opened 27 new stores, for a net retail space addition of approximately 65,000 sq ft while three stores have been closed for the year to date.Titan further stated that its CSR campaign under “ECHO” taken up in collaboration with Tata Group has been successful.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished