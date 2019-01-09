Exclusive

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

10 december 2018

Titan registers strong Q3 for jewellery segment 

news_15052018_titan.pngIndia’s Titan Co Ltd has reported a strong same-store sales growth for its jewellery division-Tanishq during the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The Company expects full-year growth in the jewellery business to be around 22%.
According to the company, the Q3 performance reflected its continuing gain in market share. While the expansion of the store network continued as planned, Titan expects to benefit from the rising aspirations of Indian consumers to make purchases from leading brands. The company reports buoyant demand during Diwali, Dusshera during the third quarter.
Tanishq has opened 27 new stores, for a net retail space addition of approximately 65,000 sq ft while three stores have been closed for the year to date.Titan further stated that its CSR campaign under “ECHO” taken up in collaboration with Tata Group has been successful.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



