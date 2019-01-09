Exclusive

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

10 december 2018

Diamond Foundry rises prices by an average of 15% across all channels

Yesterday
News

Diamond Foundry announced raising prices by an average of 15% across all channels effective 1/1/2019.
"After careful monitoring of the market situation over the past months, we see demand increasingly outpacing supply," the company said. This is due to the increase in size and frequency that buyers in the diamond industry are wanting aboveground diamonds whereas the corresponding supply is not increasing at the same rate. 

news_11012019_diamond_foundry.png
Image credit: Diamond Foundry


Diamond Foundry also announced the addition of twenty-eight new diamond shapes to their current selection of offerings. Amongst the new cuts, there is the beautiful Keystone with clean lines and oversized proportions borrowed from a tapered baguette. Another truly unique new shape available in the new selection is the Sheild which perfectly embodies the physical properties that diamonds hold:  strength, luster, durability, and light.
Evolved from the Round Brilliant, the Regulus cut also features a total of 105 facets compared to the traditional 57 resulting in a stunning round that beams with fire, Diamond Foundry said.

Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Brussels

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished