Zim to double diamond auctions this year – report

10 january 2019

Zimbabwe is set to convene 10 diamond auctions in 2019 from last year’s five in a bid to rake in more revenue from the precious stones, according to a report citing the country’s minerals marketing agency.

The State-owned Minerals and Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe, which markets all country’s minerals except gold and silver, was quoted by The Herald newspaper as saying that dates for the proposed 10 diamond auctions would be finalised with the Zimbabwe Consolidated Mining Company (ZCDC).

MMCZ’s 2018 auctions attracted buyers from the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

However, the revenue accrued from the diamonds sold was not made public.

The increased number of auctions was expected to help ZCDC sale its 3,2 million carats stockpile.

ZCDC was mainly mining conglomerate diamonds in Marange while exploration for kimberlite diamonds in Mwenezi was said to have also started.

Zimbabwe announced a new diamond policy late last year, which was expected to strengthen regulatory activities in the sector and ensure accountability.

The policy would allow ZCDC, Murowa Diamonds and two other companies to undertake diamond exploration and mining in the country.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando had reportedly invited De Beers and Vast Resources to explore for diamonds in Zimbabwe.

However, De Beers downplayed the invitation.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished