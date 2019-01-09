Tiffany & Co implements new strategy to boost transparency in diamond industry

10 january 2019

Tiffany & Co, a world-famous jewellery Maison, has launched a new program called Diamond Source Initiative, which will enable clients to trace their diamonds weighing 0.18 ct and more, says the note from the company.









Image credit: Tiffany & Co







Company’s CEO Alessandro Bogliolo commented that the launch of the diamond tracing program is a grand step towards enhancing the transparency in the diamond industry.

“Diamonds, formed up to 3 billion years ago and brought to the earth’s surface by a miracle of nature, are symbols of the most important moments in our lives. There should be nothing opaque about Tiffany diamonds,” said Alessandro Bogliolo, chief executive officer, Tiffany & Co. “Our clients want and deserve to know where their most valuable, most cherished diamond jewelry is from, and how it came to be.’’

Each diamond, according to the jeweller, will receive its unique serial number engraved on the diamond and the clients will get a certificate indicating the provenance of the stone in the jewellery.

By 2020 Tiffany & Co intends to extend its program by sharing craftsmanship journey (such as cutting and polishing workshop location) in addition to provenance.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg