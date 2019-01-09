Russia assumes the position of Kimberley Process Vice Chair in 2019 to become its Chair in 2020

10 january 2019

The Russian Federation became the Vice Chair of the Kimberley Process (KP) from January 1, 2019 and is to turn its Chair in 2020, replacing India. This was announced by Russia’s Ministry of Finance in a press release distributed on Thursday.

In 2018, Brussels hosted a Plenary Session of the Kimberley Process attended by the KP member-countries. Based on the results of the Plenary outlined in its final communique, it was decided to nominate Russia and Botswana for the position of Kimberley Process Vice Chair in 2019. Under the procedural rules of the KP, the candidate countries were to conduct negotiations between themselves and determine the sequence of their vice-presidency until December 31, 2018.

In order to implement the final communiqué, as well as to adopt a consensus decision, the state agencies of the Republic of Botswana and Russia held a meeting of their representatives at the end of 2018 in Dubai.

Following the negotiations, both sides decided that Russia will assume the position of Kimberley Process Vice Chair in 2019 to become the Kimberley Process Chair in 2020, while the Republic of Botswana will become the Kimberley Process Vice Chair in 2020 and then will chair this organization in 2021.

“The reached agreement suits both countries and contributes to the strengthening of cooperation between Russia and Botswana, also providing an opportunity to work more fruitfully in the framework of the Kimberley Process,” said Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev commenting on the results of the negotiations.

The Kimberley Process is an international initiative under the aegis of the United Nations led by the governments of more than 80 participating States. Founded in 2000 in Kimberley (South Africa), the Kimberley Process has since been joined by diamond producing and diamond importing countries, which aim to exclude from international trade the so-called “conflict” diamonds used for arming and supporting anti-government and terrorist organizations. The Kimberley Process provides control over export and import operations covering up to 99% of the global diamond turnover. Today, the Kimberley Process appears to be the main global platform for regulating the turnover of rough natural diamonds.



