Exclusive
At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...
04 january 2019
De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again
De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...
24 december 2018
The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"
The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...
17 december 2018
The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety
Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.
10 december 2018
Russia assumes the position of Kimberley Process Vice Chair in 2019 to become its Chair in 2020
In 2018, Brussels hosted a Plenary Session of the Kimberley Process attended by the KP member-countries. Based on the results of the Plenary outlined in its final communique, it was decided to nominate Russia and Botswana for the position of Kimberley Process Vice Chair in 2019. Under the procedural rules of the KP, the candidate countries were to conduct negotiations between themselves and determine the sequence of their vice-presidency until December 31, 2018.
In order to implement the final communiqué, as well as to adopt a consensus decision, the state agencies of the Republic of Botswana and Russia held a meeting of their representatives at the end of 2018 in Dubai.
Following the negotiations, both sides decided that Russia will assume the position of Kimberley Process Vice Chair in 2019 to become the Kimberley Process Chair in 2020, while the Republic of Botswana will become the Kimberley Process Vice Chair in 2020 and then will chair this organization in 2021.
“The reached agreement suits both countries and contributes to the strengthening of cooperation between Russia and Botswana, also providing an opportunity to work more fruitfully in the framework of the Kimberley Process,” said Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev commenting on the results of the negotiations.
The Kimberley Process is an international initiative under the aegis of the United Nations led by the governments of more than 80 participating States. Founded in 2000 in Kimberley (South Africa), the Kimberley Process has since been joined by diamond producing and diamond importing countries, which aim to exclude from international trade the so-called “conflict” diamonds used for arming and supporting anti-government and terrorist organizations. The Kimberley Process provides control over export and import operations covering up to 99% of the global diamond turnover. Today, the Kimberley Process appears to be the main global platform for regulating the turnover of rough natural diamonds.