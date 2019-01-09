Exclusive

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

10 december 2018

China & Hong Kong jewellery markets record strong sales in 2018 

10 january 2019
News
China and Hong Kong’s retail sales in jewellery markets have recorded strong growth from January to November of 2018 as against Jan-Nov sales in 2017.
While China’s sales of gold, silver and jewellery rose 8.1 per cent, sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts in Hong Kong went up by 16.1 per cent. China registered a 5.6 per cent year-on-year growth in jewellery retail sales in November alone, while Hong Kong reported a 3.9 per cent decline. However, Hong Kong’s October sales increased by 3.2 per cent.
The Hong Kong government said that the overall retail sales registered modest growth in November after gaining traction in October. The moderate growth in retail sales in recent months is attributed to the cautious consumption in the face of the US-China trade war and uncertainties in the global financial markets.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished