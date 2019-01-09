China & Hong Kong jewellery markets record strong sales in 2018 

10 january 2019

China and Hong Kong’s retail sales in jewellery markets have recorded strong growth from January to November of 2018 as against Jan-Nov sales in 2017.

While China’s sales of gold, silver and jewellery rose 8.1 per cent, sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts in Hong Kong went up by 16.1 per cent. China registered a 5.6 per cent year-on-year growth in jewellery retail sales in November alone, while Hong Kong reported a 3.9 per cent decline. However, Hong Kong’s October sales increased by 3.2 per cent.

The Hong Kong government said that the overall retail sales registered modest growth in November after gaining traction in October. The moderate growth in retail sales in recent months is attributed to the cautious consumption in the face of the US-China trade war and uncertainties in the global financial markets.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished