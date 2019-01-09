Exclusive

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

10 december 2018

Lucara to concentrate on Karowe expansion studies

10 january 2019
News

Lucara Diamond said it will prioritise the completion of a feasibility study examining the potential for underground production and life of mine expansion from 2026 until at least 2036 at its Karowe prospect, in Botswana.
A budget of $14.8 million had been approved for 2019 to complete the feasibility study that was initiated last year.  

news_10012019_karowe.png
Image credit: Lucara Diamond


Work undertaken in 2018 under a budget of approximately $29 million had significantly de-risked the project and efforts would, this year, focus on follow up geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling and related studies. 
Lucara was targeting to produce between 300,000 ct and 330,000 ct from Karowe this year, out of 2.5-million to 2.8-million tonnes of ore processed at an operating cash cost of between $32/t and $37/t. 
It also forecast revenue of between $170 million and $200 million.
Lucara was expected to pay an annual dividend of C$0.10 per share this year.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished