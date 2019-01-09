Lucara to concentrate on Karowe expansion studies

10 january 2019

Lucara Diamond said it will prioritise the completion of a feasibility study examining the potential for underground production and life of mine expansion from 2026 until at least 2036 at its Karowe prospect, in Botswana.

A budget of $14.8 million had been approved for 2019 to complete the feasibility study that was initiated last year.





Image credit: Lucara Diamond







Work undertaken in 2018 under a budget of approximately $29 million had significantly de-risked the project and efforts would, this year, focus on follow up geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling and related studies.

Lucara was targeting to produce between 300,000 ct and 330,000 ct from Karowe this year, out of 2.5-million to 2.8-million tonnes of ore processed at an operating cash cost of between $32/t and $37/t.

It also forecast revenue of between $170 million and $200 million.

Lucara was expected to pay an annual dividend of C$0.10 per share this year.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished