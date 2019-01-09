Exclusive

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

10 december 2018

Huron Capital Completes Equity Investment in WD Lab Grown Diamonds

09 january 2019
News

Huron_ capital _logo.pngLeading middle-market private equity firm Huron Capital announced it had made a significant equity investment in WD Lab Grown Diamonds. Based in the Washington D.C. area, the Company is a leading producer of large, ultra-high-quality laboratory-grown diamonds for the jewelry, scientific and industrial markets, Huron Capital reported.
“The Huron Capital investment is expected to help us significantly expand our capacity in the fast-growing, high-quality segments of both the gem and industrial markets, and build our base of trade partnerships,” Clive Hill, WD founder and CEO, said.
WD holds an extensive portfolio of exclusive global licenses with the Carnegie Institution of Washington centered on the patented Chemical Vapor Deposition process and other methods to grow diamonds.
In May 2018, WD’s laboratories produced the world largest known gem-quality lab-grown diamond to date in a matter of months, compared with the billions of years it can take diamonds to form in the earth.
Lab-grown diamonds and mined diamonds have the same optical, chemical and physical properties, leaving their origin as their only difference. In July 2018, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission released its Revised Jewelry Guides, levelling the competitive landscape for the sale of lab-grown and industrially-mined diamonds to consumers.

Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Brussels

