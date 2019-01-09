Huron Capital Completes Equity Investment in WD Lab Grown Diamonds

Leading middle-market private equity firm Huron Capital announced it had made a significant equity investment in WD Lab Grown Diamonds. Based in the Washington D.C. area, the Company is a leading producer of large, ultra-high-quality laboratory-grown diamonds for the jewelry, scientific and industrial markets, Huron Capital reported.“The Huron Capital investment is expected to help us significantly expand our capacity in the fast-growing, high-quality segments of both the gem and industrial markets, and build our base of trade partnerships,” Clive Hill, WD founder and CEO, said.WD holds an extensive portfolio of exclusive global licenses with the Carnegie Institution of Washington centered on the patented Chemical Vapor Deposition process and other methods to grow diamonds.In May 2018, WD’s laboratories produced the world largest known gem-quality lab-grown diamond to date in a matter of months, compared with the billions of years it can take diamonds to form in the earth.Lab-grown diamonds and mined diamonds have the same optical, chemical and physical properties, leaving their origin as their only difference. In July 2018, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission released its Revised Jewelry Guides, levelling the competitive landscape for the sale of lab-grown and industrially-mined diamonds to consumers.