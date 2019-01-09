Exclusive

DPA announces Kristina Buckley as Managing Director in North America

News

news_09012019_dpa.jpgThe Diamond Producers Association (DPA) appointed Kristina Buckley Kayel as Managing Director of its North American division with the effect on February 4, 2019.   
Buckley will be responsible for developing and implementing the DPA’s consumer marketing and communications strategy, with a focus upon the “Real is Rare. Real is a Diamond.” platform, as well as represent the DPA in local trades and organizations within North America, the association said. 
Jean-Marc Lieberherr, the DPA’s CEO, commented that Buckley has a unique background and experience in strategic marketing that will help develop the association's initiatives. 
“Kristina’s experience in the fine jewelry sector, along with her comprehensive communications expertise, business acumen and creativity, gives her a unique industry perspective,” commented Jean-Marc Lieberherr. “We are excited to have her join the Diamond Producers Association and work with us to strengthen and build upon our mission in the United States.”
Previously Kristina Buckley worked for Van Cleef & Arpels, French Jewellery Maison owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont. Being responsible for media, digital, public relations, special events, strategic partnerships, educational platforms and visual merchandising she will contribute to the strengthening of the company’s business strategies within North America. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

