Lucara rakes in $661k from inaugural digital diamond sale

Lucara Diamond said it generated revenue of $660,865 from its inaugural diamond sale through Clara Diamond Solutions, its wholly-owned digital sales platform.The sale achieved +8% over its market price and +15% over the company's reserve price for the goods.A total of seven manufacturers participated in the sale, five of whom matched and received their orders.“Though we are delighted with the prices achieved for the rough diamonds sold in this first sale, Clara's longer-term value will be realised through its scalability, increasing the volume of rough diamonds transacted by adding production from other global diamond producers,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.“Onboarding of additional manufacturers is continuing and Lucara is in active discussion with a number of leading diamond producers who are also interested in trialing the platform in 2019.”The company said the next sale was scheduled to take place later this month and diamonds would be added onto the platform gradually in the coming weeks.Lucara would also progress into continuous sales of appropriate, qualifying goods through Clara once supply and demand are optimised.