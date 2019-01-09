Exclusive

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

10 december 2018

Lucara rakes in $661k from inaugural digital diamond sale

09 january 2019
News

lucara_news.pngLucara Diamond said it generated revenue of $660,865 from its inaugural diamond sale through Clara Diamond Solutions, its wholly-owned digital sales platform.
The sale achieved +8% over its market price and +15% over the company's reserve price for the goods.  
A total of seven manufacturers participated in the sale, five of whom matched and received their orders.  
“Though we are delighted with the prices achieved for the rough diamonds sold in this first sale, Clara's longer-term value will be realised through its scalability, increasing the volume of rough diamonds transacted by adding production from other global diamond producers,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.
“Onboarding of additional manufacturers is continuing and Lucara is in active discussion with a number of leading diamond producers who are also interested in trialing the platform in 2019.”  
The company said the next sale was scheduled to take place later this month and diamonds would be added onto the platform gradually in the coming weeks.  
Lucara would also progress into continuous sales of appropriate, qualifying goods through Clara once supply and demand are optimised.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



