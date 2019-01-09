Exclusive

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

10 december 2018

Anantha Padmanaban elected Chairman & Shaankar Sen as Vice Chairman of GJC

09 january 2019
News

logo_gjc.pngThe All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has elected Anantha Padmanaban as Chairman and Shaankar Sen as Vice Chairman for a period of two years.
Anantha Padmanaban of NAC Jewellers Ltd. has been closely associated with GJC since its inception. Over the years, he has successfully conceptualised and executed innovative programmes for the benefit of the Industry. He was instrumental in addressing many issues like excise, GST, custom duty, PMLA etc.
Anantha Padmanaban, Chairman GJC, stated, “I am grateful to the Board and it is an honour to accept the responsibility of steering the national domestic council. We shall work closely with the Government and take up various issues facing the industry.” 
The new Vice Chairman Shaankar Sen of Senco Group is known for his vision to create benchmarks in gold, silver and fashion jewellery that reflects excellence in design and artistry. He said: “It is my proud privilege to work for the growth of this pivotal trade organisation and contribute my vision for the development of its member jewellers across region. There is a need for the industry to become more organised and compliant. GJC will continue to create better and newer platforms for the industry”.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


