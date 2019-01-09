Anantha Padmanaban elected Chairman & Shaankar Sen as Vice Chairman of GJC

09 january 2019

The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has elected Anantha Padmanaban as Chairman and Shaankar Sen as Vice Chairman for a period of two years.

Anantha Padmanaban of NAC Jewellers Ltd. has been closely associated with GJC since its inception. Over the years, he has successfully conceptualised and executed innovative programmes for the benefit of the Industry. He was instrumental in addressing many issues like excise, GST, custom duty, PMLA etc.

Anantha Padmanaban, Chairman GJC, stated, “I am grateful to the Board and it is an honour to accept the responsibility of steering the national domestic council. We shall work closely with the Government and take up various issues facing the industry.”

The new Vice Chairman Shaankar Sen of Senco Group is known for his vision to create benchmarks in gold, silver and fashion jewellery that reflects excellence in design and artistry. He said: “It is my proud privilege to work for the growth of this pivotal trade organisation and contribute my vision for the development of its member jewellers across region. There is a need for the industry to become more organised and compliant. GJC will continue to create better and newer platforms for the industry”.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



