Israel’s diamond trade stabilises in 2018

09 january 2019

According to figures from the Diamond, Gemstones and Jewelry Administration of the Israeli Ministry of the Economy, the country’s net polished exports stabilised in 2018, totalling $4.48 bn.

Israel’s net polished diamond imports totalled $3.04 bn, while net rough diamond exports stood at $2.25 bn, and net rough imports totalled $2.66 bn. While polished exports fell by 2.5%, imports of polished diamonds rose 4.1%, and rough exports went up by 1.1%.

Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) President Yoram Dvash noted, “After several very challenging years we have begun to see early signs of recovery and we are cautiously optimistic about the future. I’m very glad that the decrease in polished exports has been stopped, and indications are that our industry is headed for a better year in 2019.”

The US is still the primary market for gross polished exports with 48% of the market, followed by Hong Kong with 28%, Switzerland 8%, Belgium 7%, the UK 3% and other countries 6%.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished