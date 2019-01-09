VICENZAORO unveils the participants of the January exhibition

VICENZAORO, the jewellery exhibition scheduled to be held in Vicenza from 18 to 23 January and organised by the Italian Exhibition Group, presented 12 leading participants of the Design Room.

The ring made of white gold featuring a diamond, topaz and other precious stones and walnut is called «Melting Arctic». It is created by Alessio Boschi, Italy. The ring represents the subject of global warming and is made of sustainable materials which were ethically sourced.

Anna Maccieri Rossi creates talisman time pieces in constant movement changing with time.

Other pieces presented in the exhibition will change their colour or «come to life», reflecting the body movements due to the implementation of special mechanisms by French Designer Marie Mas, and the fresh designs by Eclats Jewels.

Alessa Jewelry created her pieces from the selected material collected during her trips around the world, while Lydia Courteille creates her jewellery in an ironic and surreal style.

Monica Rich Kosann will also present her necklace medallions at the show. Sicis Jewels will showcase its micro and nano- mosaics, while Bee Goddess Turkish jewellery was inspired by archaic shapes. The exhibition will also feature talismans by Tanita Tasarim and miniature sculptures from the Spanish company, Magerit.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



