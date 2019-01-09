Exclusive

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

10 december 2018

Karl Faberge exhibition opens in Izhevsk

04 january 2019
News

The exhibition center «New Jerusalem» is holding a full-scale exhibition of the works by Karl Faberge which is called «Faberge Style. The excellence of the time». The show comprises of more than 400 pieces created by the jeweller that were brought to Izhevsk from Germany and Russia, says njerusalem.ru.
The works of art were brought from the Faberge museum in Baden-Baden (Germany), the State Hermitage Museum, the Peterhof State Museum and Reserve, the State Historical Museum, the All-Russian Decorative Applied and Folk Arts Museum, the Russian National Museum (Russia).

news_04012019_faberge.png
                                          Image credit: njerusalem.ru 


The agency quoted the head of the exhibition, professor, the founder of the first Russian private museum (Russian National Museum) and the Faberge Museum in Baden-Baden, Alexandr Ivanov as saying that the exhibition shows the history of the development of the Faberge Maison.
“This is the first full-scale project presenting not only distinct objects but telling the story of the development of the Faberge Jewellery House. The extensive exposition will showcase not only jewellery but also unique documents which mark life changing milestones in the history of the famous Maison,” he said.
The exhibition will display the most complete collection of Faberge’s works - from jewellery that belonged to the rulers of Great Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Greece, Bulgaria and other countries to silverware.
The exhibition will be open till March 24, 2019.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished