Karl Faberge exhibition opens in Izhevsk

04 january 2019

The exhibition center «New Jerusalem» is holding a full-scale exhibition of the works by Karl Faberge which is called «Faberge Style. The excellence of the time». The show comprises of more than 400 pieces created by the jeweller that were brought to Izhevsk from Germany and Russia, says njerusalem.ru.

The works of art were brought from the Faberge museum in Baden-Baden (Germany), the State Hermitage Museum, the Peterhof State Museum and Reserve, the State Historical Museum, the All-Russian Decorative Applied and Folk Arts Museum, the Russian National Museum (Russia).





Image credit: njerusalem.ru





The agency quoted the head of the exhibition, professor, the founder of the first Russian private museum (Russian National Museum) and the Faberge Museum in Baden-Baden, Alexandr Ivanov as saying that the exhibition shows the history of the development of the Faberge Maison.

“This is the first full-scale project presenting not only distinct objects but telling the story of the development of the Faberge Jewellery House. The extensive exposition will showcase not only jewellery but also unique documents which mark life changing milestones in the history of the famous Maison,” he said.

The exhibition will display the most complete collection of Faberge’s works - from jewellery that belonged to the rulers of Great Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Greece, Bulgaria and other countries to silverware.

The exhibition will be open till March 24, 2019.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

