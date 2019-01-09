New Mercury boutique shines at the Mertropol Hotel

During the inauguration, the Jewellery Maison presented to its guests the full collection of its jewellery, including the «Golden Eagle» award and the «Miss Russia 2018» tiara.
Image credit: Mercury
The brand also surprised the guests with stylish interior decorated with gold leaves.
The Maison’s jewellers have also prepared some high jewellery pieces with precious stones that could interest the collectors and connoisseurs of high-end jewellery, including rings with emeralds, rubies and diamonds.