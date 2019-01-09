A student finds a new way of extracting diamonds - report

29 december 2018

A 17-year-old girl, Hamdi Ali, a participant of the University of Alberta’s WISEST initiative, has discovered a new way of extracting diamonds from rock without damaging them, says ctvnews.ca.

The agency quoted Ali as saying that the machine breaks down the stones with electricity.

‘‘[It] is a high-voltage electronic disaggregation device, which sounds pretty fancy, but it just means that it destroys rocks using 200,000 volts of electricity,’’ she said.

According to the report, Ali and her student mentor, Margo Regier X-rayed the stone to make sure that there were diamonds inside the roch then cut it two halves. One part was exposed to vibrating plates, which is a standard means of diamond extraction, while the other piece was put in a SELFRAG machine that emits high-voltage electric pulses to destroy rocks.

The results of the test showed that in the first case nearly all the diamonds were crushed while in the other half of the rock they were extracted unbroken.

The new method could be adopted by mining companies which are trying to implement new technologies and machinery to extract large-sized diamonds from ore due to high competition on the diamond market. Namely Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and Botswana government, has commissioned two high-throughput X-Ray Transmission (XRT) ore sorters at its Jwaneng mine as key components of its new large diamond recovery pilot plant.





Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg