At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

10 december 2018

A student finds a new way of extracting diamonds - report

29 december 2018
A 17-year-old girl, Hamdi Ali, a participant of the University of Alberta’s WISEST initiative, has discovered a new way of extracting diamonds from rock without damaging them, says ctvnews.ca. 
The agency quoted Ali as saying that the machine breaks down the stones with electricity. 
‘‘[It] is a high-voltage electronic disaggregation device, which sounds pretty fancy, but it just means that it destroys rocks using 200,000 volts of electricity,’’ she said. 
According to the report, Ali and her student mentor, Margo Regier X-rayed the stone to make sure that there were diamonds inside the roch then cut it two halves. One part was exposed to vibrating plates, which is a standard means of diamond extraction, while the other piece was put in a SELFRAG machine that emits high-voltage electric pulses to destroy rocks. 
The results of the test showed that in the first case nearly all the diamonds were crushed while in the other half of the rock they were extracted unbroken. 
The new method could be adopted by mining companies which are trying to implement new technologies and machinery to extract large-sized diamonds from ore due to high competition on the diamond market. Namely Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and Botswana government, has commissioned two high-throughput X-Ray Transmission (XRT) ore sorters at its Jwaneng mine as key components of its new large diamond recovery pilot plant.   

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg   

