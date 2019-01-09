Zim attracts foreign investors to open a cutting and polishing centre in the country

Hangana regards such business as a long-term investment. The web-portal quoted Lewis Maunze, the company's spokesperson in Zimbabwe as saying that Hangana intended to launch the new center in a long-term perspective.
‘‘…The advantage is that our partners are from Botswana, a country that is doing exceptionally well in the diamond industry. In that regard, if the diamond cutting and polishing centre is set up, we are guaranteed enough expertise, skills and experience in the diamond industry,’’ he said.
According to harare24.com, the company's CEO Lekitlanye Ovuya said Hangana was interested in financing the project in Zimbabwe.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg