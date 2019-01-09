Exclusive

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

Zim attracts foreign investors to open a cutting and polishing centre in the country

Hangana Private Limited, a diamond company based in Botswana, has signed a MoU with local diamond companies in Zimbabwe to establish a new cutting and polishing facility, says harare24.com. 
Hangana regards such business as a long-term investment. The web-portal quoted Lewis Maunze,  the company's spokesperson in Zimbabwe as saying that Hangana intended to launch the new center in a long-term perspective.
‘‘…The advantage is that our partners are from Botswana, a country that is doing exceptionally well in the diamond industry. In that regard, if the diamond cutting and polishing centre is set up, we are guaranteed enough expertise, skills and experience in the diamond industry,’’ he said.
According to harare24.com, the company's CEO Lekitlanye Ovuya said Hangana was interested in financing the project in Zimbabwe. 
‘‘…When we came here for our first meeting recently, we found out that there is an opportunity for polishing and that's why we want to go into that because so far Zimbabwe has got the diamonds but they don't have a polishing plant,’’ he added.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

