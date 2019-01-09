Exclusive

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

10 december 2018

Angola to open an Industrial Development Hub focused on diamond industry

29 december 2018
News
Angola intends to open an Industrial Development Hub in 2019 in Saurimo, Lunda Sul, says Macauhub. 
The agency quoted Diamantino Azevedo, Angola's Minister of Mineral Resources and Oil, who announced on Thursday that the project had been worked out by Endiama, the state-owned mining and processing company in collaboration with Sodiam, the state-owned diamond marketing company.The project is currently in the advanced stage of creation.
According to the report, Azevedo added that the hub would comprise of a cutting and polishing center, training centres and other industrial organisations.
Previously, IDEX Online reported that Sodiam intended to launch a second polishing center in Saurimo in February 2019. 
According to the reports, the polishing center will initially cut about 4,000 ct of diamonds per month. There is currently only one polishing factory in Angola. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

