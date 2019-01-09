Angola to open an Industrial Development Hub focused on diamond industry

29 december 2018

Angola intends to open an Industrial Development Hub in 2019 in Saurimo, Lunda Sul, says Macauhub.

The agency quoted Diamantino Azevedo, Angola's Minister of Mineral Resources and Oil, who announced on Thursday that the project had been worked out by Endiama, the state-owned mining and processing company in collaboration with Sodiam, the state-owned diamond marketing company.The project is currently in the advanced stage of creation.

According to the report, Azevedo added that the hub would comprise of a cutting and polishing center, training centres and other industrial organisations.

Previously, IDEX Online reported that Sodiam intended to launch a second polishing center in Saurimo in February 2019.



According to the reports, the polishing center will initially cut about 4,000 ct of diamonds per month. There is currently only one polishing factory in Angola.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



