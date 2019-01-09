De Beers Canada helps local communities

De Beers Canada said that its employees helped local communities where they work during this holiday season.

The company provided more than $37,000 toward Christmas community events, hampers for families in need and other holiday programs in the First Nations partner communities in the NWT.

In Calgary, 14 workers helped a non-profit organisation - Made by Momma - which provides meals and other things to more than 100 Calgarian families.

In Sudbury, office colleagues of the exploration division collected blankets and winter clothing to donate them to the poor at warming shelters and Out of the Cold dinners.

The company workers also collected cases of water for the homeless people. They will be distributed to them during the hot summer.

In Yellowknife, employees raised more than $4,500 for the NWT SPCA during a silent auction of donated items during their annual Christmas party. To date, more than $11,000 has been raised for the NWT SPCA from auctions at their Christmas parties since 2016.



