At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

10 december 2018

De Beers Canada helps local communities

28 december 2018
News
de_beers_logo.pngDe Beers Canada said that its employees helped local communities where they work during this holiday season. 
The company provided more than $37,000 toward Christmas community events, hampers for families in need and other holiday programs in the First Nations partner communities in the NWT.
In Calgary, 14 workers helped a non-profit organisation - Made by Momma - which provides meals and other things to more than 100 Calgarian families. 
In Sudbury, office colleagues of the exploration division collected blankets and winter clothing to donate them to the poor at warming shelters and Out of the Cold dinners. 
The company workers also collected cases of water for the homeless people. They will be distributed to them during the hot summer. 
In Yellowknife, employees raised more than $4,500 for the NWT SPCA during a silent auction of donated items during their annual Christmas party. To date, more than $11,000 has been raised for the NWT SPCA from auctions at their Christmas parties since 2016.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

