Maxim Shkadov appointed as adviser to ALROSA’s CEO

28 december 2018

ALROSA, the largest diamond mining company in the world, announces the appointment of Maxim Shkadov, former CEO of Kristall Production Corporation, as adviser to ALROSA’s CEO. In the new position, he will coordinate the integration of the two companies.

Since 2005, Maxim Shkadov has been a CEO of Kristall Production Corporation, the largest manufacturer of polished diamonds in Russia. Prior to that, he worked at the same company as a Deputy CEO for six years, and then as a First Deputy CEO. In 1994–1999, he served as head of Smolensk-Tashe cutting and polishing enterprise. Prior to that, he worked at the Kristalldiam enterprise as a process engineer.

Maxim Shkadov was born on October 8, 1969 in Smolensk. In 1990, he graduated from the Leningrad Higher All-Arms Command School. In 2002, he completed the professional retraining program “Manager of a diamond mining enterprise” at the Moscow Energy Institute. In 2013, he completed “Doctor of Business Administration” program at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

“The evaluation procedure for Kristall is being completed. Thereafter, Supervisory Board of ALROSA will consider the acquiring of the enterprise. There are already many issues during the integration process implementation, and these issues require prompt solutions and close attention. In this regard, the experience and expertise of Mr. Shkadov will certainly be useful,” – Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA CEO, commented on the appointment.



