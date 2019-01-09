Exclusive
At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...
04 january 2019
De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again
De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...
24 december 2018
The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"
The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...
17 december 2018
The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety
Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.
10 december 2018
Maxim Shkadov appointed as adviser to ALROSA’s CEO
Since 2005, Maxim Shkadov has been a CEO of Kristall Production Corporation, the largest manufacturer of polished diamonds in Russia. Prior to that, he worked at the same company as a Deputy CEO for six years, and then as a First Deputy CEO. In 1994–1999, he served as head of Smolensk-Tashe cutting and polishing enterprise. Prior to that, he worked at the Kristalldiam enterprise as a process engineer.
Maxim Shkadov was born on October 8, 1969 in Smolensk. In 1990, he graduated from the Leningrad Higher All-Arms Command School. In 2002, he completed the professional retraining program “Manager of a diamond mining enterprise” at the Moscow Energy Institute. In 2013, he completed “Doctor of Business Administration” program at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.
“The evaluation procedure for Kristall is being completed. Thereafter, Supervisory Board of ALROSA will consider the acquiring of the enterprise. There are already many issues during the integration process implementation, and these issues require prompt solutions and close attention. In this regard, the experience and expertise of Mr. Shkadov will certainly be useful,” – Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA CEO, commented on the appointment.