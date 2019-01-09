Exclusive

Fashion for sustainable jewellery grows

28 december 2018
News

Christie’s, the leading auction house selling fine jewellery, hosted this year - together with Vogue Italia - an exhibition of sustainable jewellery, The Protagonist.  
The show was held from December 10 to 13. According to the auction house, contemporary jewellery designers showcased their jewellery pieces made of ecological materials and stones certified by the Kimberley Process.
Alexandra Mor, creative director of the show, proposed last year an idea of creating a show reflecting the industry concerns about dirty gold, elephant ivory and blood diamonds. 
“I don’t consider sustainability to be a trend, I see it as a way of life, and it is deeply crucial to the future of our planet,” she said.
It was Mor to suggest that the designers should use Tagua seed instead of ivory. The designers loved the idea and they displayed some items made of this material. 

news_28.12.2018_christie's.png
Image credit: Christie's 

She also called for them to address the issue of responsible sourcing in a wider context and use more natural products such as recycled wood, ethically sourced gems and leather.
10% of income from the jewellery sales went to the fund Space for Giants, a non-profit organisation which advocates for the protection of African animals natural habitat, says VanityFair.it.
More and more jewellery brands seek to use sustainable and ethical materials to protect nature and people, notably Chopard which started using 100% ethical gold starting from July 2018. It responds to ecological and ethical standards of gold mining. 
In addition to that, Stephen Webster has created a sustainable jewellery line for Swarowski made of recycled gold and synthetic diamonds. Telegraph.co.uk says that Webster himself visited gold mines and saw the conditions in which people work there. This experience led him to create the line of sustainable jewellery.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

