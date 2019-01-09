Laurelton Diamonds Belgium BVBA Tender at Antwerp Diamond Tender Facility

28 december 2018

The Tender will include a selection of White and Cape Rough parcels in sizes from +5cts to -7 in Regular and High quality assortments in Cts and Grs.

There will also be a range of White Sawn Kaps offered in sized parcels from +3gr to -5 in mixed qualities.

The tender is scheduled from Tuesday 7th January to Thursday 17th January 2019.



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels





Laurelton Diamonds Belgium BVBA will be holding the viewings of its next Tender of Rough and Sawn at the Antwerp Diamond Tender Facility (ATF), AWDC reported.